AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,822 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.