AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,342 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

