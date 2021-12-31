AE Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

