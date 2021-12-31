AE Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

