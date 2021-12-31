AeroClean Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 3rd (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AERC) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 3rd. AeroClean Technologies had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AeroClean Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $117.35.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

