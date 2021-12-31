Aeternity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $1.80 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,593,791 coins and its circulating supply is 348,772,848 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

