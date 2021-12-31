AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIDR. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. AEye has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $2,719,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $2,597,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

