AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Market Cap Tops $706,649.72

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 20% against the dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $706,649.72 and approximately $105,894.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.29 or 0.07834350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.58 or 0.99801322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008025 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

