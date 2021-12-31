Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau Sells 3,669 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

