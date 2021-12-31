agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AGL opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,262,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

