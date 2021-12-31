AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

