Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $374,817. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 215,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 15,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,003. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $347.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

