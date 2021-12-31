Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Financial Survey

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.06%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,515.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 12.84 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 12.68 $602.74 million $31.91 53.35

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Mettler-Toledo International 20.85% 369.24% 25.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. Th

