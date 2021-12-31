Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 90 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.

