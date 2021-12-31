Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,126 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $132,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

BABA stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

