Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.99

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.99 and traded as high as C$53.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$53.00, with a volume of 954,536 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Éric Boyko bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.99 per share, with a total value of C$117,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

