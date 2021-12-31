ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 86.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $176,472.11 and approximately $603,068.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007028 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 526,428,633 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

