Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.25% of Alleghany worth $108,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 564.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 391.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alleghany by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y opened at $672.02 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

