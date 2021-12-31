Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,425 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $408,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,024,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,383,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47,870.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 343,233 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UNH opened at $504.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.10. The firm has a market cap of $475.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

