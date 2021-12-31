Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $385.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

