Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,166 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

