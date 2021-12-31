Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 268,074 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 268,074 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

