Allen Operations LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allen Operations LLC lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

RBLX opened at $100.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 over the last three months.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.