Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.97

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.97 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.70 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 4,224,207 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

