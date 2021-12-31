Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 2,470 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.