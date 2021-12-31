Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 140 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

