Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $40.88 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

