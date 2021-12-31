Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04.

