Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 2,363 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,970,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

