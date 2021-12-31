Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $480.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

