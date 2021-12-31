Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Up 0.7%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.90) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.50). Approximately 13,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 59,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($28.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,315 ($31.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £895.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,050.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,859.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

