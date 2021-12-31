Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,923.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

