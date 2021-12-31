Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,911.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,767.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

