Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,911.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,767.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

