Altimmune, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 19.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.