Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1,400.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,891,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

