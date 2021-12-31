Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

