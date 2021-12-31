Amalgamated Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

