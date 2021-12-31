Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $811.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $831.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $558.44 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

