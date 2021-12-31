Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,030 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

