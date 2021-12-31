Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,418 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 440,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.19. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.