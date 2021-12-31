Amalgamated Bank Sells 800 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

