Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Amdocs worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

