American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 3.9%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,775,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,586,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Technology Co is a startup company in the lithium-ion battery industry. It engages in the exploration of new primary resources of battery metals, in the development and commercialization of new technologies for the extraction of these battery metals from primary resources, and in the commercialization of an internally developed integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries for the recovery of battery metals.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.