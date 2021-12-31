American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 2.0% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.18% of American International Group worth $83,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

