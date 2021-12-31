Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.49. 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,490,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

