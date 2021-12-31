ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

