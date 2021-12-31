Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.94. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 23,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,688. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

