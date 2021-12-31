Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report sales of $204.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.20 million to $208.40 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $853.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $917.44 million, with estimates ranging from $907.73 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $114.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

