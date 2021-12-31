Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $3.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.05. 17,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,519. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

